On May 7 at Google I/O, we're anticipating Google to unveil two new handsets in the form of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Leading up to that unveiling, reliable tipster Evan Blass has shared a high-res render of the former of the two phones.

This render is very similar to one that leaked on April 18, albeit much higher-quality and showcasing the back of the Pixel 3a in addition to its front.

The front of the phone is expected to house a 5.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080, and as you can see, the bezels are quite a bit thicker than what you'll find on the regular Pixel 3. Speaking of bezels, the top one houses the single front-facing camera and a speaker grill.

Around back is a single rear camera, and according to the latest rumors, should have the same power and magic of the Pixel 3. There's also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, orange power button (at least on this white model), and a design that'll be made out of plastic instead of glass.

It's still unclear how much the Pixel 3a will sell for, but thankfully we don't have to wait too much longer to get all of the official details.

Google Pixel 3a: News, Rumors, Release Date, Specs, and More!

