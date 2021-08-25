For the last seven years, Xiaomi has released products in two distinct product lines: Mi and Redmi. The Mi-branded phones were reserved for the mid-tier and high-end categories, while Redmi devices accounted for the budget segment. This strategy is changing going forward, as Xiaomi has confirmed that it is getting rid of the Mi branding, instead launching devices under the Xiaomi label.

The branding change has already gone into effect; the Xiaomi Mix 4 launched last month without any mention of Mi in the naming convention, unlike its predecessors. With the flagship 11T series slated to launch in the coming weeks, it is likely the devices will be called the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro.

A Xiaomi spokesperson confirmed the move in a statement to Android Central, noting that the change will "unify" Xiaomi's global presence:

Starting in 2021 Q3, Xiaomi's product series "Mi" will be renamed to "Xiaomi". This change will unify our global brand presence and close the perception gap between the brand and its products. This change may take some time to take effect in all regions.

At the outset, the move makes a lot of sense. Even though the Mi and Redmi product lines had a clear delineation in terms of positioning, Xiaomi wasn't able to break the perception of being a budget-focused brand with the Mi series. With the manufacturer increasingly focusing on true flagships with the likes of the Mi 11 Ultra and challenging the best Android phones in global markets, a branding change allows Xiaomi to better position its high-end products.