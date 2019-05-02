The latest content update for Fortnite - the 8.51 patch - is available today, and while it isn't one of the bigger patches that we've seen, it still brings with it a brand new item for players to use, as well as some new fixes that will ensure the game is a bit smoother for all those playing.

Aptly named the Shadow Bomb, the latest item to hit Fortnite is a smoke grenade that allows players to engulf themselves in darkness, essentially becoming invisible once they use the grande. The Shadow Bomb also gives players a speed boost and the ability to perform double jumps, so use it wisely and you might be able to sneak around an enemy to get the jump on them.

Outside of the Shadow Bomb, there isn't too many changes that have been implemented this week, with the limited-time Endgame mode still around and a variety of other fixes waiting in the wings.

You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes:

Shadow Bomb

Become one with the shadows! Engulf yourself in darkness with this new item, becoming invisible to enemies, increasing your speed, and allowing the ability to perform double jumps.

Weapon/Item Changes:

Shadow Bomb

Shrouds yourself in shadow, briefly becoming invisible to enemies.

6-second duration

User becomes more visible to others near the end of the effect.

Increases your movement speed, provides the ability to double jump, and wall jump.

Players are unable to attack, build, or loot while under the effects of the Shadow Bomb.

Rarity: Uncommon

Can hold a maximum of 6

Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops, and Supply Llamas.

Gameplay Changes:

Sound effects for Jetpacks were occasionally playing much louder than they should be.

For a full look at the list of updates that hit Fortnite earlier today, make sure to head over to the Epic Games blog and check them all out, as there are quite a bit across all three game modes.