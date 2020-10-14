Among all of the announcements from Apple's "Hi, Speed" event, one of the most interesting is the new iPhone 12 Mini. It delivers the same flagship iPhone experience you've come to expect, but in a much smaller package than we're used to seeing. As someone that loves tiny phones, it looks pretty incredible. Apple's talking a big game about how the iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest 5G phone available right now, but without having an in-person event to go hands-on with the thing, it's difficult to gauge how small it actually is. In place of that, we have the next best thing. Our very talented Rebecca Spear took the official render of the iPhone 12 Mini, paired it with renders of other popular Android phones, and made sure all of the dimensions are as accurate as can be. As such, we have the picture above. The thing that catches my attention right away is how the iPhone 12 Mini isn'tthat much taller than the Motorola RAZR when it's closed shut — really putting things into perspective as to just how small of a phone the Mini is. Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more

We can also see that it's shorter than both the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, which are two of the smallest Android phones of 2020. Taking a closer look at Pixel comparison, the regular iPhone 12 looks to have roughly the same footprint as the Pixel 5. The Pixel 4a 5G is the biggest Pixel we have this year, but it's still dwarfed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Pixel 4a has proven to be one of my favorite phones of the year, largely thanks to its compact design. The idea of having a phone that's even smaller is something I can 100% get behind, and as I previously mentioned, the iPhone 12 Mini will likely act as a catalyst for a bunch more small Android phones over the next couple of years.

Moving over to Samsung phones, we get an even better feel for the iPhone 12 Mini's petite body. The Galaxy S10e remains as the smallest Galaxy currently available, and even that looks noticeably larger than the Mini. The Galaxy S20 stood out as a reasonably-sized flagship release for 2020, but the iPhone makes it look huge by comparison. The Galaxy S20 FE is one of the most compelling Samsung releases we've seen in a long time, and as shown above, it's right in line with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. As much as I enjoy using the phone, I can fully vouch that it tends to be a bit too big for my liking. And, of course, we have the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — one of the chunkiest smartphones we've seen in quite some time. The size difference between it and the iPhone 12 Mini is kind of hilarious, and while that's to be expected, seeing them together in a render like this just confirms it. Now that we have a better understanding of how the iPhone 12 Mini is going to stack up to devices we're familiar with, what are you thinking about it? Are you looking forward to a surge in small phones, or are you perfectly content with large ones? Sound off in the comments and let us know!