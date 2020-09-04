Google Stadia launched about a year ago, giving players access to some of their favorite games without having to own a console or gaming PC. While Stadia can be used as a free service, Google does offer a Stadia Pro membership for $9.99/month, which gives subscribers access to special discounts, as well as one or more free games to claim per month.

The free games available can be played as long as your Stadia Pro subscription is active, but are only available to be claimed for a limited time, so make sure you're checking back every month as we update the list of games available.

Full Google Stadia Pro game list for September 2020

Crayta

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

SteamWorld Dig

West of Loathing

Destiny 2

Gylt

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

SteamWorld Heist

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamesh

The Turing test

Little Nightmares

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

SUPERHOT

Panzer Dragoon Remake

Orcs Must Die 3

Metro 2033 Redux

Just Shapes & Beats

Strange Brigade

Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break

Super Bomberman R Online

Gunsport

Hitman: Complete First Season

Hello Neighbor

Metro Last Light Redux

Embr

Every month, new games will join the list of free titles while others may leave. It's important to claim the games you'd like before they do leave, so make sure to head over to your Stadia account and do so each and every month.

What are the other benefits of Stadia Pro?

While Stadia is available as a free service to players, Stadia Pro comes with some enhanced features that you can only get by subscribing to the service. This includes the ability to play games at anything above 1080p resolution. The free version of Stadia is capped up to 1080p and 60FPS, but active Stadia Pro subscriptions will be able to play games in up to 4K resolution, have HDR support, and receive 5.1 surround sound support on any TVs connected to the correct sound system.

Along with the boost in graphics and sound quality, Stadia Pro users also get exclusive discounts on select games available for purchase in the Stadia store. The discounts themselves aren't incredibly steep, but it is a nice added bonus on top of the free games and 4K support. You can head over to Stadia's site to learn more about signing up for Stadia Pro if you're interested.

Are Stadia Pro games free forever?

The great thing about Stadia Pro is that there's no time limit or cap on how long the games you claim remain free. As long as you keep your Stadia Pro subscription active, the games are available and playable once you've claimed them to your account. However, it's important to keep in mind that if you do decide to turn off your Stadia Pro subscription, you will no longer have access to the games.