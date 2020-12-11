The Nokia 8.3 5G is a powerful yet fair-priced phone from Nokia. From it's strong internals to its elegant external, you'll find it's a phone that lives up to the latest generation of smartphones.

With 5G rolling out at home and around the world, it makes sense to get ready for a new generation of networking with a phone that can keep up. But, you don't want to grab a 5G smartphone only to find out that it only works on a handful of 5G networks and won't connect to 5G when you go abroad. The Nokia 8.3 5G paves a clear path into the 5G future.

Get the fastest speeds on your mobile network with the Nokia 8.3 5G, and save £150 on the phone for the holidays.

The Nokia 8.3 5G delivers an elegant style with a back glass panel designed to recall the aurora of the arctic night sky. The phone also packs in a massive, 6.81-inch display panel offering a sharp 1,080 x 2,400 resolution, giving you tons of room to enjoy content.

Nokia worked with the Snapdragon 765G 5G Modular Platform to include hardware supporting the most 5G New Radio bands, both standalone and non-standalone. What's that mean in simpler terms? The Nokia 8.3 5G is built to support many 5G networks that exist now and even more that are still being set up, letting you get a device that'll work around the world with the fast speeds of 5G.

Thanks to that connectivity, you'll be able to enjoy the incredible experiences that come from a faster network connection. Whether you want to watch the latest movies in HD or want to record your own and share them, the faster speeds of 5G will help you do so without delay.

The Nokia 8.3 5G is especially ready to help you share content since it's kitted out to help you make the content in the first place. It features a quad-camera setup with ZEISS optics on the rear and a load of ZEISS Cinema effects to help you capture quality photos and video.

And, while the Snapdragon 765G chipset inside the Nokia 8.3 5G is perfectly capable of playing the latest mobile games, you won't have to settle for mobile games. The low-latency, high-bandwidth connection of 5G networks can allow you to enjoy high-quality game experience by streaming them from the cloud, making that 6.8-inch display all the more useful on the go.

So, if you want a new smartphone that's ready for the 5G connectivity available today and the faster connectivity still to come, check out the Nokia 8.3 5G. And, for the holidays, you can save £150 with a season offer from Nokia. See the Nokia 8.3 5G for £349 here.