It was announced at the end of 2020 that Google TV will slowly start replacing Android TV on boxes, dongles, and smart TVs previously released by Google's Android TV partners. The new Google TV interface will also roll out on a series of new smart TVs being released by Sony and TCL. With that in mind, we've rounded up all the Android TV devices with Google TV, inlcuding a handful of Android TV devices that will be updated with Google TV in the near future. You'll also find a lineup of smart TVs with Google TV hitting the market this year.
Android TV devices with Google TV
- The best device right now: Chromecast with Google TV
- The affordable box: Xiaomi Mi Box S
- A cheaper alternative: Xiaomi Mi TV Stick
- Commitment to streaming: NVIDIA Shield TV
- The one for gamers: NVIDIA Shield TV Pro
- Powered by Google: Ematic 4K Ultra HD Android TV box
- Curator's choice: TiVo Stream 4K
The best device right now: Chromecast with Google TVStaff Pick
Chromecast with Google TV is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to start streaming on your TV. It's also the only Android TV device on the market right now that comes with the all-new Google TV UI built in. Perks include access to most of your favorite streaming services, 4K HDR support, Dolby Vision and Atmos, and a sleek remote.
The affordable box: Xiaomi Mi Box S
This affordable Android TV media streaming box has already been updated to include the Google TV UI. It also boasts 4K HDR support and is a competitive alternative to the pricier NVIDIA Shield TV devices.
A cheaper alternative: Xiaomi Mi TV Stick
The Mi TV Stick is cheaper than the Mi Box S, but doesn't support 4K streaming, instead only going up to 1080p. Described as a "budget Android TV streaming solution," this stick rivals Amazon's Fire TV Stick and Chromecast with Google TV for the price.
Android TV devices getting Google TV next
Commitment to streaming: NVIDIA Shield TV
Google plans to give all Android TV boxes Google TV support, which will eventually include the NVIDIA Shield TV. This fully-featured streaming box runs on the latest Android TV software, meaning Google Assistant and 4K Chromecast are built right in. It also includes YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Spotify.
The one for gamers: NVIDIA Shield TV Pro
The NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is nearly identical to its predecessor, but features twice as many USB Ports, 3GB RAM, and the Plex Media Server. It's also designed with gaming in mind, so if that's not your priority, it's probably not worth the larger price tag. It's also expected to receive the Google TV UI update this year.
Powered by Google: Ematic 4K Ultra HD Android TV box
The Ematic 4K Ultra HD Android TV box provides easy access to more than 450,000 movies and TV shows across more than 4,500 paid and free channels including Netflix, Hulu, and PBS kids. The TV box also supports 60 FPS video at 4K resolution and a remote with built-in voice search technology.
Curator's choice: TiVo Stream 4K
The TiVo Stream 4K device lets you search, browse, and create watch lists across all of your apps in one place. In addition to featuring 4K UHD, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, the TiVo Stream 4K also has Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, which are expected to improve with the Google TV update.
Smart TVs launching with Google TV
- Sony Bravia XR X90J 4K LCD: An entry-level 4K LED TV with plenty of features, this Google TV-enabled smart TV pairs the extreme contrast of a Full Array LED panel with Sony's revolutionary Cognitive Processor XR. It also promises the brightest OLED pictures yet. It's available in 100-, 75-, 65-, 55- and 50-inch screens.
- Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K LCD: The X95J is described as the higher 4K LED option and includes X-anti reflection and X-Wide angle features, which guarantee a beautiful picture from any angle. It's available in 85-, 75-, 65-inch screens.
- Sony Bravia XR Master Series Z9J: This top of the line LED smart TV promises to deliver the best picture from Sony. It also features a new sensor for detecting the color temperature of the ambient light in your room, and automatically adjusts white balance to match. It's available in 85- and 75-inch screens.
- Sony Bravia XR A80J 4K OLED: This OLED screen promises dark contrast points, vibrant pictures, and utilizes Sony's impressive Acoustic Surface Audio+ sound technology. It also uses the three-way stand, which offers a smaller footprint for use on smaller TV stands. It's available in 77-, 65- and 55-inch screens.
- Sony Bravia XR Master Series A90J 4K OLED: This Master Series offering from Sony is a step up from the A80J and utilizes a lot of the same technology. It also boasts a brighter output than any of Sony's past OLEDs thanks to a new aluminum heat shield attached to the panel. It's available in 83-, 65- and 55-inch screens.
- TCL 4K QLED TV C725: This entry-level smart TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos 3D Sound. The 85-inch TV also features HDMI 2.1 support, but won't include advanced features such as a QLED panel of Mini LED backlighting.
- TCL 4K HDR TV P725: The 7-Series QLED has TCL's Contrast Control Zone for a more striking contrast performance. Gamers will also appreciate that it features full-array local dimming and supports Variable Refresh Rate and 120Hz HDMI input.
- 4K Mini-LED TV C825: TCL hasn't revealed many details about the Mini LED powered 8K QLED Mini-LED besides the fact the top-tier smart TV will support Mini-LED and QLED technology. More details, including cost, are expected soon.
The best Android TV devices with Google TV
Among the Android TV devices that support Google TV, Chromecast with Google TV is the best bang for your buck right now. In addition to providing access to all the mainstream streaming services, the device is affordable, supports 4K HDR, and is the only product on the market right now with the new Google TV UI built-in. Streamers looking to invest in something a bit more substantial, who also don't mind waiting for the Google TV update, may want to opt for the NVIDIA Shield TV or the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro. Specifically, NVIDIA devices tend to be a better option for serious gamers, and also have the ability to upscale any content to 4K using AI.
As far as smart TVs are concerned, Sony has yet to reveal exact price points and release dates for its line of Bravia XR TVs, However, it's believed the new collection of smart TVs will debut in the U.S. in spring 2021. And while the inclusion of Google TV has been presented as a major selling point for Sony, it's worth pointing out that the new Bravia XRs will still support Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, Amazon's Alexa, and Google Assistant. TCL has also not revealed specific release dates for its Google TV-supported XL Collection, but did confirm the upcoming 85-inch 4-Series smart 4K TV will retail for $1,600.
It's also expected that, following Sony and TCL's commitment to Google TV, Hisense and Vizio will announce new lines of smart TVs with support for Google TV in the coming months. In the meantime, Google insists that any app that currently works on Android TV will work on Google TV moving forward.
