It was announced at the end of 2020 that Google TV will slowly start replacing Android TV on boxes, dongles, and smart TVs previously released by Google's Android TV partners. The new Google TV interface will also roll out on a series of new smart TVs being released by Sony and TCL. With that in mind, we've rounded up all the Android TV devices with Google TV, inlcuding a handful of Android TV devices that will be updated with Google TV in the near future. You'll also find a lineup of smart TVs with Google TV hitting the market this year.

Android TV devices with Google TV

Android TV devices getting Google TV next

Smart TVs launching with Google TV

The best Android TV devices with Google TV

Among the Android TV devices that support Google TV, Chromecast with Google TV is the best bang for your buck right now. In addition to providing access to all the mainstream streaming services, the device is affordable, supports 4K HDR, and is the only product on the market right now with the new Google TV UI built-in. Streamers looking to invest in something a bit more substantial, who also don't mind waiting for the Google TV update, may want to opt for the NVIDIA Shield TV or the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro. Specifically, NVIDIA devices tend to be a better option for serious gamers, and also have the ability to upscale any content to 4K using AI.

As far as smart TVs are concerned, Sony has yet to reveal exact price points and release dates for its line of Bravia XR TVs, However, it's believed the new collection of smart TVs will debut in the U.S. in spring 2021. And while the inclusion of Google TV has been presented as a major selling point for Sony, it's worth pointing out that the new Bravia XRs will still support Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, Amazon's Alexa, and Google Assistant. TCL has also not revealed specific release dates for its Google TV-supported XL Collection, but did confirm the upcoming 85-inch 4-Series smart 4K TV will retail for $1,600.

It's also expected that, following Sony and TCL's commitment to Google TV, Hisense and Vizio will announce new lines of smart TVs with support for Google TV in the coming months. In the meantime, Google insists that any app that currently works on Android TV will work on Google TV moving forward.