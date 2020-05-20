The Logitech G213 Prodigy gaming keyboard is down to $44.99 at Target. This keyboard usually sells for $70, and that's the price it's going for at other retailers like Best Buy. Newegg has the next best price at $50, but that's still not quite as good as Target. The deal does come with free shipping, too.

The Logitech G213 Prodigy keyboard is not a mechanical keyboard, but that might appeal to you if you're not into the super loud clickity-clacks of mechanical keys. It's actually a membrane keyboard, which gives the keystrokes a softer feel. Despite the domed keys, you'll still get a tactile response and a performance profile similar to mechanical keyboards.

The keyboard connects via USB, which makes it easy to get going. It's plug-and-play right out of the box. Plus, it's designed to be spill resistant. That contributes to its durability, which is important for this keyboard. Demand a lot from it and it will not break. It also has RGB illumination so you can customize the colors and lighting effects. It has five lighting zones you can personalize.

There are full multimedia controls available on the keyboard, too. Control the volume, mute, start, stop, and more with these dedicated keys. The 12 function keys can be programmed with custom commands using the Logitech Gaming Software, which is absolutely free. Basically you can create your own macros this way.

Logitech backs up the G213 with a two-year warranty.