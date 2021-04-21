With so many great options to choose from at so many price points, finding the best Android phone for you can be challenging. Whether you want to save some money and get a great cheap phone like the Google Pixel 4a, or you've got a little more to spend and want top-level features for a mid-range price like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, it's hard to go wrong. Even if money is no option and you choose a premium flagship like a loaded Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 2, you know you're getting a great device.
The thing is, all of this choice can also lead to indecisiveness or "analysis paralysis." No matter how great the device you chose is, it's not uncommon for smartphone buyers to walk away from a purchase wondering if they should've chosen something else. That sparked a funny discussion over on the AC forums:
We want to hear from you — Have you ever had buyer's remorse with your Android phone? Let us know!
Join the conversation in the forums!
