With so many great options to choose from at so many price points, finding the best Android phone for you can be challenging. Whether you want to save some money and get a great cheap phone like the Google Pixel 4a, or you've got a little more to spend and want top-level features for a mid-range price like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, it's hard to go wrong. Even if money is no option and you choose a premium flagship like a loaded Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 2, you know you're getting a great device.

The thing is, all of this choice can also lead to indecisiveness or "analysis paralysis." No matter how great the device you chose is, it's not uncommon for smartphone buyers to walk away from a purchase wondering if they should've chosen something else. That sparked a funny discussion over on the AC forums:

runliftrepeat
runliftrepeat

A week ago Saturday I bought a S20FE 5G. The next day I returned it and got a S21. Today I returned the S21 and got a S21 Ultra.

Reply
Morty2264
Morty2264

Welcome to Android Central! Hey, there's nothing wrong with being indecisive about phones! At least you are sticking with the same manufacturer! :) How are you liking the S21 Ultra?

Reply
Justafyle
Justafyle

haha I did that with oneplus 9 and 9 pro

Reply
fuzzylumpkin
fuzzylumpkin

People do this kind of thing and then wonder why phones are so expensive &gt;:(

Reply
runliftrepeat
runliftrepeat

That's what I'm thinking. I initially bought the S21+ yesterday but cancelled it and got the Ultra. I figured why bother with another return.

Reply

We want to hear from you — Have you ever had buyer's remorse with your Android phone? Let us know!

