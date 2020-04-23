What you need to know
- Guerrilla Games is a part of Sony Worldwide Studios and developed Horizon Zero Dawn.
- In a now-deleted tweet, Guerrilla Games put out a job posting with #PS5, possibly indicating the team was hiring for a next-generation only game.
- There's been other job listings indicating a Horizon Zero Dawn sequel is in development.
- Horizon Zero Dawn is also coming to PC later sometime in Summer 2020.
Guerrilla Games may be working on a next-generation only game. As spotted on Reddit, the studio put out a job posting on Twitter for Senior AI Programmers. The Tweet included #PS5 but not #PS4. This could be an indicator the studio is working on a PlayStation 5-only game. You can see an image of the now-deleted tweet below.
A few months ago, a job posting from Guerrilla Games indicated a sequel was in development, with the studio recruiting technical artists to work on the world of Horizon Zero Dawn years after the game released. Then there's the interesting fact that when talking about the DualSense, the PS5 controller, the adaptive triggers are described as aiding feedback like when a player is pulling back a bowstring.
Still, it's important to keep in mind that there are other obvious reasons why this studio's next game is Horizon Zero Dawn 2 and why it'd on PS5, not PS4. Horizon Zero Dawn released back in 2017, with an expansion, The Frozen Wilds, being released later that year. Given how it's been over three years and when considering the sales success of Horizon Zero Dawn, it's easy to imagine why the studio would've begun work on a next-generation sequel as soon as possible.
Horizon Zero Dawn is also coming to PC sometime this summer, though Sony Worldwide Studios head Hermen Hulst, formerly of Guerrilla Games, says this doesn't mean all PlayStation titles are coming to PC, just some. It'll be interesting to see if Guerrilla Games' next project — almost certainly Horizon Zero Dawn 2 — is revealed later this year ahead of the PS5, which is still due out in Holiday 2020.
