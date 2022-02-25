MWC 2022 is just days away, but some significant changes are already taking place following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

GSMA, the organization that hosts MWC, announced on the event website that it does not agree with the invasion of Ukraine and that it's not hosting a Russian Pavilion at MWC 2022.

"The GSMA strongly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine," the organization said in its statement. "The situation is fast-moving, and we understand that various governments are considering broader sanctions against Russia. In light of this emerging situation and considering the tragic loss of life, MWC seems immaterial under the circumstances. MWC is a unifying event with a vision to convene the mobile ecosystem to progress ways and means that connectivity can ensure people, industry, and society thrive."

"The GSMA follows all government sanctions and policies resulting from this situation. There will be no Russian Pavilion at MWC22. Security for the event is constantly reviewed and adjusted as information emerges."

Additionally, Reuters reports that "a handful" of Russian companies have been banned from MWC 2022, according to GSMA CEO Jeff Hoffman, although he would not name the companies.

Earlier this year, a few companies, including Lenovo and Sony, chose not to make physical appearances at the show amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. However, MWC 2022 organizers have maintained that the show must go on, and Hoffman told Reuters that he sees no reason to cancel or postpone the show even now.