- GRID is an upcoming racing game being developed and published by Codemasters.
- GRID is currently expected to release on October 11.
GRID is right around the corner and to celebrate, Codemasters has released a new launch trailer, showing off the different tracks and cars players can expect to see. You can check out the GRID launch trailer below:
Codemasters has a long history in the game development scene, especially for racing games. Codemasters has specialized in racing games and they're also the developers of the F1 and Dirt Rally racing series.
If you're interested in learning more about GRID, our own Richard Levine published a preview a few weeks ago. In it, he details what you can expect from the game, his thoughts on the controls, the cars and more. GRID is currently set to release on October 11, 2020.
