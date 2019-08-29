Greedfall, a new role-playing game set in a fantastical colonial world, is nearly here. Ahead of the game's release, there is a new gameplay walkthrough trailer. In the the walkthrough, we get a chance to see how gathering resources in the wild works, the different skills in the skill tree, combat, exploration and more. There's also details on how the world changes when the sun goes down and more fearsome creatures come out.

Still, the tougher the enemy, the greater the reward and you can take trophies from the different powerful monsters that you kill. There's about 14 minutes of gameplay and you can check out the gameplay trailer in the video below: