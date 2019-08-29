What you need to know
- Greedfall is an upcoming role-playing game being developed by Spiders.
- There's a new gameplay walkthrough trailer, showing off what the world is like.
- Greedfall is currently set to be available on September 10.
- You can preorder Greedfall from Amazon for $50.
Greedfall, a new role-playing game set in a fantastical colonial world, is nearly here. Ahead of the game's release, there is a new gameplay walkthrough trailer. In the the walkthrough, we get a chance to see how gathering resources in the wild works, the different skills in the skill tree, combat, exploration and more. There's also details on how the world changes when the sun goes down and more fearsome creatures come out.
Still, the tougher the enemy, the greater the reward and you can take trophies from the different powerful monsters that you kill. There's about 14 minutes of gameplay and you can check out the gameplay trailer in the video below:
If you'd like to learn more about the game, you can check out another trailer that was released during Gamescom 2019. This trailer showed off the many companions who can join your quests and how they will react differently based on the choices you make.
Spiders, the French studio developing Greedfall, were recently acquired by BigBen Interactive, though the game will still be published by Focus Home Interactive. Greedfall is set to release on September 10.
World to explore
Greedfall
Myth and wonder await
Greedfall is a fantastical world that can be explored by players eager for adventure. Myth and magic abound and quests can be solved with diplomacy or violence.
