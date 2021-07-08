One of the most popular TV youth dramas of all time returns after a nine-year absence from screens, tracking the trials and tribulations of a whole new batch of glamorous young New Yorkers.

Read on to find out how to watch Gossip Girl 2021 online from anywhere in the world.

Based on the novel series of the same name written by Cecily von Ziegesar, the original series made household names of the likes of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Taylor Momsen as it followed the roller coaster romances and dramas of Manhattan's young elite.

This new series doesn't look set to feature the original cast however, with a new group of over-privileged Gen Z New Yorkers living in a post-pandemic Upper East Side, with more inclusive plot lines that tackle LGTBQ issues and the perspectives of POC.

One O.G. star that is returning however, is Kristen Bell who is back as the narrator and voice of the titular "Gossip Girl" once more.

Read on for full details on how to stream Gossip Girl no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Gossip Girl 2021 - Where and when?

This 12-episode series is a HBO Max Original and gets its premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, July 8. The first six installments of the show will be aired weekly until August 12, with the next six scheduled for the fall.

Watch Gossip Girl 2021 online from outside your country

We have details for how US, UK, Australian and Canadian drama fans can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Gossip Girl 2021, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

