One of the most popular TV youth dramas of all time returns after a nine-year absence from screens, tracking the trials and tribulations of a whole new batch of glamorous young New Yorkers.
Based on the novel series of the same name written by Cecily von Ziegesar, the original series made household names of the likes of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Taylor Momsen as it followed the roller coaster romances and dramas of Manhattan's young elite.
This new series doesn't look set to feature the original cast however, with a new group of over-privileged Gen Z New Yorkers living in a post-pandemic Upper East Side, with more inclusive plot lines that tackle LGTBQ issues and the perspectives of POC.
One O.G. star that is returning however, is Kristen Bell who is back as the narrator and voice of the titular "Gossip Girl" once more.
Gossip Girl 2021 - Where and when?
This 12-episode series is a HBO Max Original and gets its premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, July 8. The first six installments of the show will be aired weekly until August 12, with the next six scheduled for the fall.
Watch Gossip Girl 2021 online from outside your country
We have details for how US, UK, Australian and Canadian drama fans can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Gossip Girl 2021, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.
How to watch Gossip Girl 2021 online in the US
The show gets its premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, July 8, with new episodes available every Thursday from then on.
HBO Max comes in two options: the $9.99 a month 'With Ads' plan, and the 'Ad-Free' $14.99 option. Both tiers offer a massive library of top-quality content with classic HBO mega hits like Game of Thrones, Flight of the Conchords, Euphoria and The Wire, alongside titles from Turner Classic Movies, plus iconic films and TV series from Warner Brothers' 100-year library.
The Ad-Free option also offers up access to Warner Brothers 2021 cinema releases, with the likes of films like In The Heights and Space Jam: A New Legacy appearing on the service at the same time they hit theatres.
There's a wide array of devices compatible with HBO Max including iOS and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.
HBO Max
HBO Max features 10,000 hours of HBO exclusive and premium content from WarnerMedia, DC Comics, and Studio Ghibli.
How to watch Gossip Girl 2021 in Canada
As with most HBO content,Gossip Girl 2021 will be exclusively broadcast in Canada on Crave. The network offers subscriptions either direct from your cable provider, or you can get a standalone Crave + Movies + HBO membership for $19.98 CAD a month. Episodes of Gossip Girl 2021 will be shown on Crave in tandem with the US on Thursday's.
Can I stream Gossip Girl 2021 in the UK?
You will, but not yet.
It was recently confirmed that the BBC have snapped up the UK broadcast right for the show, as well as all 121 episodes of the original series.
This means iPlayer will be the place to head to watch episodes online in the UK, however the public service broadcaster has yet to reveal when it will be airing the show.
BBC iPlayer
The Gossip Girl reboot is coming to BBC's iPlayer soon, though there's no date specified just yet as to when the season will begin in the UK.
How to watch Gossip Girl 2021 in Australia
Viewers Down Under will need to head to the Aussie streaming service Binge to watch the highly anticipated reboot which is set to be shown weekly on the network from July 8.
The on-demand service currently costs $10 AUS a month, but if you're new to Binge you can currently take advantage of a 14-day free trial and delve into its massive library of shows and films which includes Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and all six seasons of the original run of Gossip Girl.
Binge
Start streaming the new Gossip Girl reboot series with Binge in Australia.
