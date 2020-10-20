Google has discontinued the Nest Secure alarm system, three years after its introduction. The Nest Secure listing on the Google Store now says the product is "no longer available."

While Google will no longer sell the Nest Secure, it has promised that it will continue to support the product (via Android Police. Unfortunately, Google hasn't revealed the reasons behind the move, and it doesn't look like the company has any plans of launching a successor to the Nest Secure.

The Nest Secure was launched in September 2017 for $499, but its price dropped to $399 less than a year later. Although it has been officially discontinued, it's still in stock at some retailers such as Best Buy and B&H. However, we don't expect the Nest Secure to continue to be available from other retailers for a long time. So if you're interested in getting one, you should place your order as soon as possible.