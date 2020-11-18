Ever since Apple debuted the Apple Card back in March 2019, all eyes have been on Google and how it would respond. A report from this past April suggested that the company was working on its own debit card, but things have been quiet since then. That is, until now.

Alongside its big Google Pay revamp unveiled on November 18, Google also took the wraps off of its upcoming "Plex" bank account. It's present in the new Google Pay app with an option to join a waitlist for the feature, and while it's not available quite yet, it offers a pretty good insight as to what we can expect.

Plex will be fully integrated into Google Pay with options for checking and savings accounts. You'll be able to search through all of your transactions, create savings goals, and lock the included debit card that comes with the account at any time. The savings goal feature is perhaps the most interesting thing about Plex, with everything else being par for the course when it comes to modern banking apps.