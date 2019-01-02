While the Pixel Slate is a welcome addition to Google's hardware lineup, there's one issue that holds it back from being as enjoyable to use as it should be — laggy performance when using it in tablet mode. Whether you're going through the multitasking menu or dragging two apps to be used side-by-side, these actions are met with an absurd amount of jank and laggy animations.

Thankfully, a fix is in the works for this.

As spotted by Chrome Unboxed, a bug report in the Chromium Gerrit from November 8 shows that Google's been aware of this issue and working on a fix for it. Per the report: