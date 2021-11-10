It hasn't been long since Google brought the remote function to the Google TV app. We heard that the company was working on bringing the feature to Google Home, and that day has finally come, thanks to the latest Google Home app update.

9to5Google spotted the feature, which arrives as part of Google Home version 2.46. It should theoretically make it more accessible to control any of the best Android TVs from the app used to control other smart home devices.

The remote is relatively simple and includes a large touchpad, home button, and Google Assistant button. However, the option to switch to a directional pad is noticeably missing, which is a bummer since it could help navigate certain scenarios. Additionally, it seems there are no volume or mute buttons.

Curiously, Google wouldn't bring these over to the Google Home app as well, even though they're present on the Google TV version of the remote.

The remote isn't as prominently featured in Google Home and appears to be only accessible from the small "Open remote" button at the bottom of the screen when navigating to your device page.