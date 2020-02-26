Google has added support for five new languages in Google Translate. These are Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen, and Uyghur. With Google Translate web app or extension, users can translate from and to these languages on the web. The firm has also added virtual keyboard support for three of those languages; Kinyarwanda, Tatar and Uyghur.

Writing in a blog post, Google's Isaac Caswell explained:

Languages without a lot of web content have traditionally been challenging to translate, but through advancements in our machine learning technology, coupled with active involvement of the Google Translate Community, we've added support for five languages: Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen and Uyghur. These languages, spoken by more than 75 million people worldwide, are the first languages we've added to Google Translate in four years, and expand the capabilities of Google Translate to 108 languages.

Aside from this feature, Google is working on a few more expansions of Google Translate capabilities. The team is working on a flashcards like feature to help people who are traveling around have a database of key phrases, it also recently previewed a transcribe mode that lets it capture and translate audio in real-time.

The Translate service continues to grow and develop with the years, and this new feature expands its usefulness to groups that are often not addressed by bigger tech firms.