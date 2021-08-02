Google Translate is one of the company's services that hasn't seen much love in a while now, but that could be changing soon. Google appears to be working on a major redesign for the Translate app.

XDA Developers spotted the new UI as part of the app's version 6.21 release that rolled out over the weekend. The latest version includes a new Activity titled "NewTranslateActivity" that introduces a fresh interface. However, some key functionalities in the new UI remain inactive for now, such as the camera button, More button, star button at the top left, and the account button at the top right.

The new design is also said to be in line with the upcoming release of the Google Pixel 6 series, which was officially unveiled earlier today with the new Tensor chip. The Manifest entry for this new Activity contains a string called "app_name_p21", supposedly in reference to the new Pixel devices that run Android 12. Seeing as how the new Google Tensor chip emphasizes computational photography and speech recognition, it's possible that the UI revamp is also tied to Google's upcoming flagship smartphones.