  • Google Stadia releases on November 19th.
  • It is a game streaming service that can stream through Chromecast.
  • Stadia's servers will keep your game running for 10 minutes if someone casts to a device you are using and takes over the screen.

Worried about someone casting to your device while you're in the middle of a game being streamed with Google Stadia? The company has a solution. It's not ideal seeing as the other person will still take over the screen, but Google is giving you 10 minutes to find another one to cast on.

Andrey Doronichev, Director of Product for Stadia, responded to a question asking as much during a Reddit AMA.

If someone casts something while you're playing, they'll take over the screen. But the game will keep running on our server for the next 10 minutes. So you have enough time to fight it out with your loved ones and get back to it. Or… just grab your laptop or Pixel phone, go to your room and continue from where you left off.

Considering how much of a mess this launch is looking to be, I'll take the little victories where I can get them. Google Stadia launches on November 19th.

