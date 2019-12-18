Google Stadia is a cloud game streaming service that promises a 10.7 teraflops (tflops) gaming console you can access on your 4K display or your smartphone. Ever since the service launched, many users have compared the visuals Stadia offers with those of the Xbox One X . Unlike the upcoming Xbox Series X which is rumored to feature 12 tflops of performance, the Xbox One X only has 6 tflops. On paper, Stadia games should look much better than what Xbox One X offers, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

We compared a number of Xbox One X Enhanced games with those available on Stadia to see what the differences were. When there were doubts about image quality or frame rate (FPS), we referenced Digital Foundry's analyses. You can take a look at the chart below that breaks down the resolution and frame rate of games available on both platforms.

The Xbox One X and Stadia were connected to the same Sony 4K TV and used the exact same Game Mode settings. Stadia was played on a 330 Mbps connection with an ethernet cable attached to the Chromecast Ultra. Some games like Red Dead Redemption 2 render at 60 FPS when played on a laptop or smartphone at 720p or 1080p.

Overall, I would say that Stadia and Xbox One X offer similar picture quality. However, Stadia, in general, appears a little softer because it's a compressed video stream being beamed to your 4K display. This is why it was difficult to determine the exact resolution Stadia was rendering select games like Mortal Kombat 11 or Wolfenstein: Youngblood at.

Some of the biggest surprises were Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XV, and Red Dead Redemption 2. All of these games look decidedly blurry when compared to the Xbox One X versions. However, Destiny 2 renders at 60 FPS, so which platform you want to play on is your decision. Do you want better picture quality or frame rate? Final Fantasy XV and Red Dead Redemption 2 seem to be suffering from a lack of optimization for Stadia.