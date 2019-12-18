Stadia Controller

Google Stadia is a cloud game streaming service that promises a 10.7 teraflops (tflops) gaming console you can access on your 4K display or your smartphone. Ever since the service launched, many users have compared the visuals Stadia offers with those of the Xbox One X. Unlike the upcoming Xbox Series X which is rumored to feature 12 tflops of performance, the Xbox One X only has 6 tflops. On paper, Stadia games should look much better than what Xbox One X offers, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

We compared a number of Xbox One X Enhanced games with those available on Stadia to see what the differences were. When there were doubts about image quality or frame rate (FPS), we referenced Digital Foundry's analyses. You can take a look at the chart below that breaks down the resolution and frame rate of games available on both platforms.

Game Xbox One X resolution Xbox One X frame rate Stadia resolution Stadia frame rate Notes
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Dynamic 4K 30 FPS 4K 30 FPS Stadia may employ dynamic resolution
Attack on Titan 2 4K 30 FPS 4K 30 FPS -
Borderlands 3 1080p or 1800p 60 FPS or 30 FPS 4K 30 FPS Stadia may render at 1800p
Destiny 2 4K 30 FPS 1080p 60 FPS -
Final Fantasy XV 1080p or 4K 60 FPS or 30 FPS 1080p 30 FPS -
Ghost Recon Breakpoint 1152p or 1800p 30 FPS 4K 30 FPS Stadia may employ dynamic resolution
Kine 4K 60 FPS 4K 60 FPS -
Metro Exodus 4K 30 FPS 4K 30 FPS -
Mortal Kombat 11 1800p 60 FPS 4K 60 FPS Stadia may render at 1800p
Rage 2 1080p 60 FPS 1080p 60 FPS -
Red Dead Redemption 2 4K 30 FPS 1440p 30 FPS -
Rise of the Tomb Raider 1080p or 4K 60 FPS or 30 FPS 1080p or 4K 60 FPS or 30 FPS -
Shadow of the Tomb Raider 1080p or Dynamic 4K 60 FPS or 30 FPS 1080p or 4K 60 FPS or 30 FPS -
Thumper 4K 60 FPS 4K 60 FPS -
Trials Rising 4K 60 FPS 4K 60 FPS -
Wolfenstein: Youngblood Dynamic 4K or 4K 60 FPS or 30 FPS 4K 60 FPS Stadia may employ dynamic resolution

The Xbox One X and Stadia were connected to the same Sony 4K TV and used the exact same Game Mode settings. Stadia was played on a 330 Mbps connection with an ethernet cable attached to the Chromecast Ultra. Some games like Red Dead Redemption 2 render at 60 FPS when played on a laptop or smartphone at 720p or 1080p.

Overall, I would say that Stadia and Xbox One X offer similar picture quality. However, Stadia, in general, appears a little softer because it's a compressed video stream being beamed to your 4K display. This is why it was difficult to determine the exact resolution Stadia was rendering select games like Mortal Kombat 11 or Wolfenstein: Youngblood at.

Some of the biggest surprises were Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XV, and Red Dead Redemption 2. All of these games look decidedly blurry when compared to the Xbox One X versions. However, Destiny 2 renders at 60 FPS, so which platform you want to play on is your decision. Do you want better picture quality or frame rate? Final Fantasy XV and Red Dead Redemption 2 seem to be suffering from a lack of optimization for Stadia.

