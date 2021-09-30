Google has quietly added public party support for Stadia this week, allowing players to join other like-minded players and play online multiplayer games together.

The new Stadia feature can be found under the "Parties" option in the Friends panel. Players can either start a party or choose from one of several public parties already listed. Making a private party is still an option, though making a public party requires choosing a supported game, writing a brief description, and setting how many additional players can join. Public parties can support up to 10 players.