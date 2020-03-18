What you need to know
- Google Stadia is a game streaming service.
- It's getting a lot of interesting games in the coming weeks to months.
- It's more powerful than the PlayStation 5, but less than the Xbox Series X.
- You can purchase a Stadia bundle for $130 through the Google Store.
Today, Sony released the official specifications for the PlayStation 5 (PS5). According to the company, from what it seems, the graphics processing unit (GPU) has a peak output of 10.28 teraflops (TFLOPs). However, the Xbox Series X and Google Stadia beat the machine.
There were rumors floating around, some even from very credible sources, that Sony was targeting more than 10.7 TFLOPs, but that's clearly not the case. The Xbox Series X comes in at 12.155 TFLOPs, Stadia is at 10.7 TFLOPs, and the PS5 is at 10.28 TFLOPs. Since all three use next-generation AMD architecture, it's possible to compare their GPUs.
Hopefully, as the months ago by, developers will be able to leverage the full power of Stadia because right now, the titles are on par with the Xbox One X. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds in the gaming space. There are also rumors that Amazon may launch its cloud game streaming service, so that's another competitor to watch out for.
Everything you need
Stadia: Premiere Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey.
Pick up the parts
Chromecast Ultra
High-quality streaming
You can buy everything together or you can get just the basics for Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games.
All you need
Stadia Controller
A firm grip on what's needed
The Stadia Controller is all you need to use Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices. Get the Wasabi colored one, it's gorgeous.
