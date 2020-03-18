Today, Sony released the official specifications for the PlayStation 5 (PS5). According to the company, from what it seems, the graphics processing unit (GPU) has a peak output of 10.28 teraflops (TFLOPs). However, the Xbox Series X and Google Stadia beat the machine.

There were rumors floating around, some even from very credible sources, that Sony was targeting more than 10.7 TFLOPs, but that's clearly not the case. The Xbox Series X comes in at 12.155 TFLOPs, Stadia is at 10.7 TFLOPs, and the PS5 is at 10.28 TFLOPs. Since all three use next-generation AMD architecture, it's possible to compare their GPUs.

Hopefully, as the months ago by, developers will be able to leverage the full power of Stadia because right now, the titles are on par with the Xbox One X. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds in the gaming space. There are also rumors that Amazon may launch its cloud game streaming service, so that's another competitor to watch out for.