What you need to know
- Stadia is a cloud game streaming service from Google.
- It's been criticized for the lack of exclusive content.
- Google just acquire Typhoon Studios.
- Journey to the Savage Planet will still be released on Xbox One and other platforms.
Ever since Google Stadia launched, it's been criticized for its lack of exclusives. Gylt isn't really a title anyone would subscribe to the service for if they're only making the decision based on that. Luckily, Google is on track to change that. Today, the company announced that it has acquired Typhoon Studios, the makers of Journey to the Savage Planet.
Google sent the following statement to Android Central in a press release.
Working with some of the best game creators in the world, we've learned that a successful studio comes down to great people who have a vision to execute on the best ideas. We're always looking for people who share our passion and vision for the future of gaming, which is why I'm so excited that Typhoon Studios, the independent developers behind the upcoming Journey to the Savage Planet, is joining Stadia Games and Entertainment. Under the leadership of its co-founders, Reid Schneider and Alex Hutchinson, Typhoon Studios has built an incredible team of industry veterans who are committed to the player experience. The Typhoon team will be joining our first Stadia Games and Entertainment studio that is based in Montreal and led by Sébastien Puel. Typhoon Studios will continue to work on the launch of Journey to the Savage Planet for multiple platforms on January 28, 2020. Meanwhile, our priority will be on integrating the team from Typhoon Studios into Stadia Games and Entertainment. We're thrilled to welcome this incredibly talented team to the Google family!
It's be interesting to see how their talent is utilized. We wish them the best of luck at Google!
What do you think of the acquisition? Let us know.
