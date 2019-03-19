Last September, Google broke a lot of hearts when it announced that Inbox by Gmail would be shutting down in March 2019. While it may be March 19 and Inbox is working just fine, the end is nigh.

Google's started showing a pop-up on the Inbox app and website confirming that the app will shut down in 14 days. 14 days from now is April 2, 2019, making that Inbox's final day.

I've since migrated over to Newton as my primary email client, but it's going to be tough to see Inbox sail off into the sunset. It was my go-to email app for quite a few years, and while Gmail has improved a lot since Inbox debuted in 2014, I still don't enjoy using it nearly as much.

Are you still using Inbox?

Best alternative to Inbox by Gmail