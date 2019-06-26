Some users of SwiftKey, Microsoft's AI keyboard, have received warning emails from Google regarding SwiftKey's access to Gmail. Google is changing its APIs regarding access to user data within Gmail, and there's a good chance that this warning email is related to those changes.

Users have the option to grant Swiftkey access to emails on their Gmail accounts. This allows the keyboard to learn words used within emails and help reduce effort from users to add custom words and tendencies to their keyboard.