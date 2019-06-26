What you need to know
- Some users received a warning from Google regarding SwiftKey's access to Gmail.
- The warning is likely related to upcoming API changes that limit third-party access.
- The warning mentions a deadline for SwiftKey to comply with data policy requirements.
Some users of SwiftKey, Microsoft's AI keyboard, have received warning emails from Google regarding SwiftKey's access to Gmail. Google is changing its APIs regarding access to user data within Gmail, and there's a good chance that this warning email is related to those changes.
Users have the option to grant Swiftkey access to emails on their Gmail accounts. This allows the keyboard to learn words used within emails and help reduce effort from users to add custom words and tendencies to their keyboard.
Anyone else had this email from @GoogleUK about revoking access to @SwiftKey??— James Pearce (@jp_hero) June 26, 2019
Assume it's because I've given access to learn from Gmail, to Sync my settings to also.
Have Google decided SwiftKey are up to something with data. Or is this something else? pic.twitter.com/RMWekD4YZm
The email states, "if these apps are unable to meet the deadline to comply with our updated data policy requirements, they'll lose access to your account from 15 July 2019." This seems to indicate that Microsoft has time to meet Google's new requirements. The cutoff for access if the new guidelines aren't met is only weeks away so we'll likely have more details soon.