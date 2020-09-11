What you need to know
- Google has started rolling out a new Wear OS update.
- The update is claimed to improve app launch and boot times by up to 20 percent.
- Google says the update will hit Suunto 7 smartwatches first.
Last month, Google detailed a new update for its Wear OS platform, promising a significant boost in performance and battery life. The update has finally started rolling out, although it is currently available only for Suunto 7-series smartwatches.
The latest Wear OS H-MR2 update is claimed to make app launch and boot times up to 20% faster than before. Google has made a few changes to device controls as well, so you should be able to manage various watch modes and workouts more easily after installing the update.
The pairing process has been improved too, so you will be able to get started with your Wear OS smartwatch more easily. Google has also focused on improving power efficiency with the update and claims users can now "enjoy a longer battery life" on their smartwatch.
Those of you who do not have a Suunto 7-series smartwatch may have to wait a few more weeks for the update. Google says the update will roll out to more manufacturers "in the coming months." Wear OS smartwatches are also expected to receive a "beautiful new weather experience" later this year, with hourly breakdowns to help you plan ahead.
Skagen Falster 3
Skagen Falster 3 is among the most attractive Wear OS smartwatches currently available. Powered by a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, the Skagen Falster 3 offers a classy design, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, built-in GPS, mobile payments, and Google Assistant.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Moto G9 Plus is official with Snapdragon 730G chipset, 64MP quad cameras
Motorola's latest budget phone features a 6.8-inch hole-punch display, Snapdragon 730G chipset, 64MP quad cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to buy. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Best of IFA 2020
IFA 2020 didn't happen in person for most of us, but that didn't prevent companies from announcing some great products.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!