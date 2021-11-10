For people with physical disabilities, a voice assistant can be much more accessible for daily life than tapping away at a small smartphone screen. But for those with conditions that make speech difficult — such as ALS, Cerebral Palsy, Parkinson's disease, or post-stroke brain damage — Google Speech recognition isn't properly equipped to understand their verbal tics.

Google's Project Relate initiative could change that. It is "a new Android app that aims to help people with speech impairments communicate more easily with others and interact with the Google Assistant."

Currently in beta in English-speaking countries, Project Relate has three functions. The first is to Listen to speech and transcribe it to text, so you can copy-paste it to messaging apps or show the transcription to people. The second is to Repeat your words vocally in a clearer tone so that others can better understand you out in public. And the third is to convey your words to Google Assistant so it can better understand your commands.