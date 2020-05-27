Google began testing new search filters for Play Store listings earlier this month, allowing users to refine search results by rating, the "Editor's Choice" badge, and "New." Google Play Store is now testing another new "feature," which shows videos from YouTube within game listings.

According to a report from Android Police, a new "Watch others play" section has started showing up for a small number of users within game listings on the Google Play Store. The section includes YouTube videos that feature gameplay related to the listing. However, it isn't clear at this point if the recommended videos play directly in the Play Store or the YouTube app.

As noted by the folks at Android Police, it is possible that Google could use the "feature" to promote content from its top YouTube Gaming partners. We will have to wait and see if Google adds recommended videos in Play Store listings as a new feature in a future update.

Earlier this week, some users spotted YouTube showing results from Google Search along with videos in the Android app. Just like the Play Store's "Watch others play" section, the "Results from the web" appears to be a server-side flag test involving a small number of users. These tests suggest Google is working on some sort of a cross-platform integration between all its major services.

