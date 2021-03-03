Every time we browse the internet on even the best Android phone or any other device, we're being tracked by advertising companies, including the biggest of them all: Google. The good news is that Google plans to stop selling interest-based ads that rely on individual user-tracking across the web as part of its Privacy Sandbox program, and it and plans to begin testing as early as Q2 of 2021. As the biggest digital-advertiser, Google has the responsibility to make the industry better. Google is the world's largest digital advertising company and in 2020, over 50% of global ad sales were made through the company, so the stakes are high. Google seems to be optimistic about how it can shift not only how it supplies interest-based ads but is confident that this could trigger a major shift across the industry as a whole. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more To be clear, the only way to offer ads based on your interests and browsing habits is to track them, but Google's new goal is to stop tracking us as individuals and instead lump us into groups based on interests. It all starts by taking third-party cookies out of the equation when using Google products.

A third-party cookie is a small tool that tells a website or a company about when and where you're visiting on the internet. They're a vital tool to the way companies that offer interest-based ads operate and they offer far too much information to advertisers than we should want to share. There are plenty of things worse than tracking cookies. Unfortunately, stripping tracking cookies out of the picture leaves an even worse alternative: fingerprinting. That's when specific characteristics of your phone or computer are gathered in order to create a unique ID that points directly to the device itself. This is even worse than using cookies because it can be difficult or even impossible to "erase" your fingerprint or create a new one. Google says it will not build out any alternative identifiers to track users once it stops support for third-party cookies. Without a new alternative, this means either digital advertising withers and dies, or another company invents new ways to track users. Google wants to be that company, but it wants to do it by proposing a new set of web standards with support from developers across the entire industry. In conjunction with new easy-to-understand controls over cookies in the Chrome browser, the company thinks it can keep its main business just as profitable while protecting our privacy. Cohorts