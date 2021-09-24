What you need to know
- Tech repair retailer uBreakiFix is rebranding its U.S. stores as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions.
- The rebrand is set to roll out across all 650+ uBreakiFix stores and 600+ repair vehicles in the U.S. starting Q4 2021.
- uBreakiFix was acquired by Asurion in 2019.
uBreakiFix by Asurion, which is the official repair partner for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones in the U.S. plans to rebrand its stores and mobile repair vehicles across the country as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions. The rebrand will begin in the fourth quarter of the year and continue throughout 2022. uBreakiFix became part of the Asurion family in 2019.
Asurion believes the rebranding efforts will lead to higher operational efficiencies and "enable the stores to provide a greater range of tech care services to customers."
uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto said in a statement:
Our retail footprint has grown substantially in the two years since Asurion acquired uBreakiFix, and we are confident this shift will allow us to reach even more people with much-needed tech repair services and solutions
While the rebrand is going to change the appearance of uBreakiFix repair stores and vehicles, Asurion says it will not have any effect on the quality of repair services offered to consumers. Instead, the rebrand will "enable the enhancement and broadening of those services."
Until the rebranding is completed, customers will be able to continue to use the uBreakiFix website to find their nearest repair store and schedule a repair appointment.
uBreakiFix has been the exclusive repair partner for Google Pixel devices in the U.S. since 2016. In 2018, it became an authorized service provider for Samsung Galaxy phones and has since been providing same-day, in-person support for Galaxy users.
In addition to being the official repair partner for the best Pixel and Galaxy phones, uBreakiFix stores and mobile repair vehicles also provide repair options to Asurion protection plan subscribers. Asurion is currently among the biggest names in phone insurance. It offers phone insurance and extended warranty plans for phones sold by Verizon, AT&T, and Amazon.
