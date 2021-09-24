uBreakiFix by Asurion, which is the official repair partner for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones in the U.S. plans to rebrand its stores and mobile repair vehicles across the country as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions. The rebrand will begin in the fourth quarter of the year and continue throughout 2022. uBreakiFix became part of the Asurion family in 2019.

Asurion believes the rebranding efforts will lead to higher operational efficiencies and "enable the stores to provide a greater range of tech care services to customers."

uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto said in a statement:

Our retail footprint has grown substantially in the two years since Asurion acquired uBreakiFix, and we are confident this shift will allow us to reach even more people with much-needed tech repair services and solutions

While the rebrand is going to change the appearance of uBreakiFix repair stores and vehicles, Asurion says it will not have any effect on the quality of repair services offered to consumers. Instead, the rebrand will "enable the enhancement and broadening of those services."