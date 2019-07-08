What you need to know Leaked CAD renders of the Pixel 4 XL suggest the upcoming smartphone will feature dual selfie cameras and triple rear cameras.

While the phone appears to have a somewhat slim bottom bezel, the top bezel is definitely on the thicker side when compared to other 2019 flagship phones.

The phone will reportedly feature a 6.25-inch sized display.

Last month, we got our first look at the design of Google's upcoming Pixel 4, thanks to the folks over at Pricebaba and OnLeaks. The same people have now joined hands once again to leak the first renders of the bigger Pixel 4 XL. Surprisingly, these new renders reveal that unlike its predecessor, the Pixel 4 XL will not have a notch.

As can be seen in the renders below, the Google Pixel 4 XL will actually be quite similar to the Pixel 4 in terms of design. The phone has a rather thick top bezel housing two selfie cameras as well as two "unknown sensors", which might be used for facial recognition. More interestingly, no fingerprint sensor is visible anywhere on the Pixel 4 XL, which could possibly mean that the phone will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.