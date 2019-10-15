Well, there's really nothing new under the sun — especially when it comes to Pixels. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL have leaked so much over the past few months that there are few surprises left. But here's the official spec sheet for your reference nonetheless.
Here's what's inside these new flagship phones from Google.
|Category
|Pixel 4
|Pixel 4 XL
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Display
|5.7-inch OLED, 2280x1080 (19:9)
90Hz
|6.3-inch OLED, 3040x1440 (19:9)
90Hz
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Pixel Neural Core
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Pixel Neural Core
|RAM
|6GB
|6GB
|Storage
|64/128GB
|64/128GB
|Expandable
|No
|No
|Rear camera 1
|12MP, 1.4µm, f/1.7, OIS, PDAF
|12MP, 1.4µm, f/1.7, OIS, PDAF
|Rear camera 2
|16MP telephoto, 1,0µm, f/2.4,
|16MP telephoto, 1.0µm f/2.4
|Front camera
|8MP, f/2.0, auto focus
90-degree lens
|8MP, f/2.0, auto focus
90-degree lens
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
USB-C
|Stereo speakers
USB-C
|Battery
|2800mAh
Non-removable
|3700mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|18W USB-C PD
Qi wireless
|18W USB-C PD
Qi wireless
|Water resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|Security
|Face Unlock
|Face Unlock
|Dimensions
|147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm
162 g
|160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm
193g
|Colors
|Just Black, Very White, Oh So Orange
|Just Black, Very White, Oh So Orange