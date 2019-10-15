Well, there's really nothing new under the sun — especially when it comes to Pixels. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL have leaked so much over the past few months that there are few surprises left. But here's the official spec sheet for your reference nonetheless.

Here's what's inside these new flagship phones from Google.

Category Pixel 4 Pixel 4 XL
Operating system Android 10 Android 10
Display 5.7-inch OLED, 2280x1080 (19:9)
90Hz		 6.3-inch OLED, 3040x1440 (19:9)
90Hz
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Pixel Neural Core		 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Pixel Neural Core
RAM 6GB 6GB
Storage 64/128GB 64/128GB
Expandable No No
Rear camera 1 12MP, 1.4µm, f/1.7, OIS, PDAF 12MP, 1.4µm, f/1.7, OIS, PDAF
Rear camera 2 16MP telephoto, 1,0µm, f/2.4, 16MP telephoto, 1.0µm f/2.4
Front camera 8MP, f/2.0, auto focus
90-degree lens		 8MP, f/2.0, auto focus
90-degree lens
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS
Audio Stereo speakers
USB-C		 Stereo speakers
USB-C
Battery 2800mAh
Non-removable		 3700mAh
Non-removable
Charging 18W USB-C PD
Qi wireless		 18W USB-C PD
Qi wireless
Water resistance IP68 IP68
Security Face Unlock Face Unlock
Dimensions 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm
162 g		 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm
193g
Colors Just Black, Very White, Oh So Orange Just Black, Very White, Oh So Orange