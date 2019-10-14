Google showed off the new "Oh So Orange" color option for the Pixel 4 last month in a billboard ad on Times Square last month. An "official" render of the Oh So Orange Pixel 4 variant had also surfaced earlier this month, giving us yet another look at the color option. The Oh So Orange Pixel 4 variant has now been caught in the hands of Awkwafina, courtesy of an Instagram post (via 9to5Google) by stand-up comedian Ali Wong.

Awkwafina, along with 2 Chainz, had appeared a TV commercial for Google's mid-range Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL earlier this year, so it isn't surprising that she managed to get early access to the Pixel 4. Along with the "Oh So Orange" color option seen above, the Pixel 4 is expected to be available in two other shades: Clearly White and Just Black.

However, the new Oh So Orange option wasn't listed when the Google Pixel 4 was made available for pre-order in Canada by Best Buy the other day. The retailer only listed the Clearly White and Just Black colors. According to Brandon Lee from This is Tech Today, the Oh So Orange option will only be a limited pre-order exclusive.

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be unveiled at the Made by Google event in New York City on Tuesday. The event is expected to kick off at 10am ET and will be live streamed on YouTube. Along with the Pixel 4 series, we also expect to see new Nest smart speakers, the Pixelbook Go, Pixel Buds 2, and perhaps a 5G-enabled Pixel smartphone.

