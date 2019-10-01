The Google Pixel 4 is undoubtedly the most leaked phone of the year. Last month, numerous hands-on videos and photos of pre-release Pixel 4 units had surfaced online, giving us a good look at the smartphone's design from nearly every angle. Now, reliable tipster Evan Blass has shared an official render of the Pixel 4.

The official render tweeted out by Evan Blass today shows the upcoming Google Pixel 4 in "Just Black." As numerous leaks have shown, the Pixel 4 will have a much lower screen-to-body ratio compared to pretty much every other flagship smartphone that has been released so far this year. The "thick" top bezel on the Pixel 4 will house the sensors required to enable the face unlock as well as Motion Sense features powered by the Soli radar chip.

On the back of the phone is a square camera bump that houses two camera sensors as well as an LED flash. While the phone's design is no longer a mystery, we know very little regarding the camera hardware currently.

Google will be unveiling the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones at its upcoming hardware event on October 15. The same date can be seen in the render above, along with a new wallpaper that has a colorful 'P' and '4' with a black background. We can also see the Gmail, Google Maps, Google Photos, Chrome and YouTube apps above the search bar.

