Slowly but surely we're seeing apps get updated with support for Android's BiometricPrompt API, a new back-end language that accepts more biometric methods of authentication than just fingerprint readers. That's, of course, since Google just launched the Pixel 4, which is the first Android phone carrying hardware that's sophisticated enough to replace your fingerprint with your face.

Google Pay is the latest app to support facial recognition in addition to fingerprint identification and, surprisingly enough, is the first Google app of its kind to support this feature. That's mainly because most Google apps just utilize your Google account for authentication, which you're already logged into thanks to owning an Android phone.

Folks who have a Pixel 4 already and use Google Pay on a daily basis can smile knowing that all they have to do is look at their phone when paying for merchandise at a terminal or sending friends and family money. The Google app will automatically identify you before any transaction goes through, verifying that you are, indeed, the one trying to spend your money. Grab the update on the Google Play Store to get the new feature, and enable the "Use biometrics instead" under the "sending money" section of the app's settings.