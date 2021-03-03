9to5Google spotted the new clock faces, two of which are the same but with a light and dark version that actually look quite nice. It's also been noted that these originally appeared on the Lenovo Smart Clock and appear to have been reworked a little for Google's version.

The Google Nest Hub and Google Nest Hub Max are some of the best smart displays around as Google continues adding new features and functionalities. The latest features come in the form of three new clock faces for its Nest Hub displays. They aren't really "features," per se, but they're still interesting nonetheless, especially since one of the new clock faces does have some neat functionality.

The third new clock face is a little more interesting and frankly more useful than the other available clock faces. The new Weather clock seems simple at first glance but it's a lot more dynamic, changing the background to match the current weather conditions. There's also no light or dark version because the clock changes depending on the time of day.

The Nest Hub already displays the weather with a dedicated tile, but having a Weather clock can save you the time of having to swipe over to check it.

To check out these new watch faces, open the Google Home app on your smartphone and click on your Nest Display. In the device settings, navigate to Photo Frame where you'll find the option to change your Fullscreen clock. Here, you'll find several different clocks to choose from, including these new ones.