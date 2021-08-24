What you need to know
- Google Meet will now notify you whenever it detects a notable echo from your system.
- Along with a red dot on the more options button, you'll also receive a text notification.
- The feature will take around two weeks to reach everyone.
Google has announced a useful new feature that makes it easier to "identify and fix when an echo is happening in Meet video calls." While Meet already "intelligently controls the audio" in calls to remove any echo, it could still happen sometimes. Google Meet will now notify users when it detects a notable echo that may be heard by other participants in the call. If your device is causing an echo, you'll see a red dot on the more options button at the bottom of the screen, along with a text notification.
Once you click on the notification, you'll be taken to the Google Meet Help Center, where you can find recommended steps to reduce the echo. As you can see in the screenshot above, some recommendations include lowering your speaker volume, muting yourself when not speaking, and using headphones.
Google says echo warnings will be available to all Workspace customers, along with G Suite Basic and Business customers. While the feature has already started rolling out, it could take around 15 days to show up for all users. There's no admin control for echo warnings, which means the feature will be enabled by default for all users.
The new feature comes days after Google Meet rolled out the ability to add up to 25 co-hosts per meeting. It also introduced new controls for meeting hosts, such as limiting who can share their screen, end a meeting for everyone, mute everyone with a single click, and limiting who can send chat messages. These new controls can be extended to co-hosts as well. Thanks to Quick Access settings, participants can now automatically join a meeting from a PC or the best Android phones without having to request permission first.
I Expect You to Die 2 review: If at first you don't succeed, die, die again
We've waited five long years for the sequel to I Expect You to Die, the 007/ spy-fi spoof that made a huge splash on the Oculus Rift. Now the sequel is here, with improved graphics, a revamped story, and some great voice talent like Wil Wheaton...but also the same seated VR gameplay as before. Is it worth playing, or too far stuck in the past? We'll help you decide if it's worth buying.
The new Oculus Quest 2 128GB model is now available
The Oculus Quest 2 officially relaunches today with the addition of a new silicone cover in the box and a new 128GB SKU, sold at the same price as the 64GB SKU.
Here's every crumb of info we have on the Galaxy S22, Plus and Ultra so far
With major phones like the Pixel 6 and iPhone 13 on the horizon, you may be planning to buy your next smartphone that'll last you for years. But the Galaxy S22 is likely also on the way for early 2022; so is it worth waiting? Samsung's leaky offices have already given us hints of what the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra could look like, so here's everything we know.
Put your wallet away and pay with your Wear OS watch instead
Ready to start paying for your coffee with only your smartwatch? Here are all the Wear OS watches that support Google Pay.