Google Maps, which is one of Google's best Android apps, will soon become even more helpful for planning your driving route. As reported by Android Police, Google has sent a message to members of the Google Maps preview program, notifying them that it is working on a new feature that will automatically display estimated prices for tolls and "other potential expenses" on your navigation route. Members of the Google Maps preview program have also been asked to take a survey to help the Maps development team in implementing the feature.

The message notes that estimated toll prices would appear along a drive route before the user selects it, which will make it easier for them to decide on a route. Currently, the Google Maps app can only warn users if a route has tolls. Even if you are part of the preview program, however, you will have to wait to be able to access the feature.

Waze, which was acquired by Google eight years back, rolled out a similar feature for users in 2019. The app estimates toll prices based on information added by the Waze community. In addition to the U.S. and Canada, the feature is available in thirteen other countries currently.

Since the feature has already been confirmed by Google, it will likely begin rolling out to users within the next few weeks. Unfortunately, it isn't clear if the feature is going to be available worldwide.

It is highly likely that Google Maps will also rely on data from users to estimate toll prices. Last month, Google expanded crowdedness predictions to over 10,000 transit agencies in 100 cities. Additionally, Google also began testing live crowdedness information at the car level for trains in New York City and Sydney.