What you need to know
- Google Maps is celebrating its 15th birthday.
- To celebrate, Google has introduced a new icon for Maps, along with a few new features.
- The updated Google Maps app with the new look will begin rolling out on both iOS and Android today.
The world's most popular online mapping service, Google Maps is celebrating its fifteenth birthday this week. To mark the occasion, Google Maps is getting an all-new icon and a bunch of new features.
The most significant new change is the new Google Maps icon. It is based on the "pin", which has been a key part of Google Maps for a very long time. When you navigate with Google Maps this week, you may also see a celebratory party-themed car icon.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
