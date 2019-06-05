If you liked when Google added the ability to view speed limits and the locations of speed cameras last week, then get ready for some more good news.

Google is now rolling out a feature that will show your current speed while navigating within Maps. Combined with the new speed limit and speed trap features, you should have everything you need to get from Point A to Point B while avoiding speeding tickets.

The new speedometer option is the latest feature to make its way from the Waze app to Maps, and is a very welcomed addition. In order to use the speedometer, you'll need to first enable it from the Navigation settings within the settings menu.

Once enabled, your current speed and the speed limit will appear in the bottom-left corner in the app during navigation. Unfortunately, this feature is not yet available in Android Auto yet.

Like most new Google features, the speedometer appears to be rolling out in stages. So far it has been confirmed in these 10 countries.