What you need to know
- Google Maps Platform has been updated with three new gaming-focused features.
- Maps Platform games drew nine million daily users in November.
- New features offer performance enhancements and more control over territories and landmarks.
Google has game developers in mind with three new features just added to the Google Maps Platform. The company says the ten mobile games that currently employ the platform have been very successful, with nine million daily active users (DAU) in the last month. New features will improve graphics performance for some Maps tasks, as well as give developers more control over where users should go and what will happen when they arrive.
One new feature, Playable Territories, will allow developers to carve the landscape into playable regions with natural borders like roads and rivers. A game could instruct players to capture a region or perform different tasks depending on where they are. Players could also be directed to territories that are busier or quieter, depending on what the game calls for.
A Mixed Zoom feature will draw maps more efficiently, so that the area near a player includes a high level of detail, with less information as the viewer approaches the horizon. This will allow developers to show a wider bird's eye view without drawing so much processing power, as Maps will use vector tiles to redraw areas in the distance. Google will also give developers a new ranking signal that will call out map features of artistic interest, "like museums, gardens, and art galleries."
Best for Games
OnePlus 7 Pro
Our overall favorite for gaming
Never experienced gaming in 90Hz on a phone? Let the OnePlus 7 Pro be the first to dazzle you with its edge-to-edge display, which should look great hunting aliens, dragons, or Pokemon in AR.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google Play Movies is prepping support for Dolby Vision HDR
A recent APK teardown of the Google Play Movies app shows that it is prepping to add support for Dolby Vision HDR.
Pokémon could soon hide behind your couch thanks to an ARCore update
A new Google ARCore update helps your phone understand the depth that real-world objects have, helping virtual characters and objects feel a lot more realistic.
Google updates Pixel memory management for better multitasking
Google has announced a feature drop for Pixel phones that will update memory management to help improve multitasking on the devices.
These are the best games included at launch with Google Play Pass
At launch, the Google Play Pass is already packed with some of the best indie games released for Android in the past 10 years.