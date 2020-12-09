The importance of one's physical and even mental health can't be stressed anymore this year as COVID-19 surges and lockdowns are put back into effect. Google and Apple have even teamed up for a contact tracing API that's being rolled out in various regions.

Meanwhile, companies like Pfizer and Moderna have managed to quickly develop vaccines, the result of tireless research into how the virus functions and how it affects those who become exposed. Research such as this focuses a lot on statistics; who is more vulnerable? How are certain groups reacting? How are the different regions being affected? Demographics like this are important for medical research, and Google's new app is making it easier to become involved with medical studies.