What you need to know
- Google Health Studies seeks to crowdsource information for medical research.
- Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School have teamed up for the first study available on the app.
- Identifying information will remain private and stays on the device.
The importance of one's physical and even mental health can't be stressed anymore this year as COVID-19 surges and lockdowns are put back into effect. Google and Apple have even teamed up for a contact tracing API that's being rolled out in various regions.
Meanwhile, companies like Pfizer and Moderna have managed to quickly develop vaccines, the result of tireless research into how the virus functions and how it affects those who become exposed. Research such as this focuses a lot on statistics; who is more vulnerable? How are certain groups reacting? How are the different regions being affected? Demographics like this are important for medical research, and Google's new app is making it easier to become involved with medical studies.
Google Health Studies allows users to participate in health studies being conducted by leading institutions. Within the app, users who apply and qualify for studies can self-report data such as their symptoms, track research and information from studies and personal health reports, and even apply for more than one study at a time. Users will be tasked with completing questionnaires and surveys, and any data captured from the app will remain on-device. Privacy is also important; Institutions will have access to statistical data only, and users will have full transparency regarding what information is shared and how.
For the first study, Google partnered with Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School for a respiratory health study which will help with a better understanding of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19. Users interesting in contributing to the study or others like it can download Google Health Studies on the Play Store, or get more information about the app from Google's blog post.
Fossil Gen 5E
Fossil offers more or less the same package as the Gen 5 models, but in a smaller body and with a lower price. Fossil makes some of the best Wear OS smartwatches, great for staying tracking your workouts and staying on top or your health.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get running with Android's best platformer games!
A classic style of game, platformers are a fun way to kill some time. There are tons of excellent options in the Play Store and we've gathered some of the top ones here.
Pixel 5's Adaptive Charging should be part of Android 12
With ultra-fast charging speeds coming, we need smarter charging software. Chances are, that's exactly what we'll get in Android's 2021 release.
How are you liking One UI 3.0 on your Galaxy S20?
It's been about a week since One UI 3.0 started making its way to the Galaxy S20. If you have the update, how have you been liking it so far?
Keep your Pixel 4a light and slim with these thin cases.
Finding a decent thin case for your Google Pixel 4a isn't always the easiest thing to do. No worries! I've rounded up the best slim options, so you can determine which works best for your lifestyle.