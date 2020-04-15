As more and more students now learn from home Google is adapting the Play store to help in this effort. It's adding a new Kids tab to the Play Store, making it super simple for parents and guardians to find appropriate apps for their charges. Apps found under this section will be pre-vetted, privacy-respecting, positive apps.

Google says it's launching this new section earlier than it planned due to the unscheduled vacation many students find themselves in, as such many apps that should be in this new tab aren't there yet, but they'll come with time.

Google's Mindy Brooks explained the company's rationale on Wednesday:

To share the best apps for kids on the Play Store, we've teamed up with academic experts and teachers across the country, including our lead advisors, Joe Blatt (Harvard Graduate School of Education) and Dr. Sandra Calvert (Georgetown University). Apps that have been rated by teachers and meet our quality standards receive a "Teacher approved" badge. Apps are rated on factors like age-appropriateness, quality of experience, enrichment, and delight. We include information in the app listing about why the app was rated highly to help parents determine if the app is right for their child.

In essence, educators around the country will help Google curate a selection of apps that can help keep your kids busy and learning. Google and teachers will hand out points for positive messages, educative content. They'll also highlight how fun and engaging an app is on said app listing. For Google Play pass subscribers, the company will also offer a selection of "teacher-approved" content there as well.

Google is rolling out the new Kids section in the U.S. over the next few days.