While most people get their news browsing sites like this or their feeds online, magazines and newspapers still exist. However, one of the most frustrating things about print media is the lack of interaction. On the web, more information is as simple as a quick click or search. Web content is also much easier to share with your friends or on social media.

Fortunately, publications such as the New York Times have been experimenting to make print media more interactive. To do this, it teamed up with Google to take advantage of Lens and go beyond what's on the page.

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, The New York Times Magazine's annual Music Issue will hit newsstands with Google Lens interactive content. Readers will be able to point their phones at the page to reveal videos, animations, and in-depth digital content using Lens. For example, using Lens on the cover will give you more information on how it was designed.