  • On Sunday, The New York Times Magazine's annual Music Issue hits newsstands with Google Lens interactive content.
  • Readers will be able to use Lens to reveal videos, animations, and even access the magazine's "25 Songs That Matter Now" playlist.
  • Google and the New York Times have also teamed up in the past with augmented reality ads for season 3 of Stranger Things.

While most people get their news browsing sites like this or their feeds online, magazines and newspapers still exist. However, one of the most frustrating things about print media is the lack of interaction. On the web, more information is as simple as a quick click or search. Web content is also much easier to share with your friends or on social media.

Fortunately, publications such as the New York Times have been experimenting to make print media more interactive. To do this, it teamed up with Google to take advantage of Lens and go beyond what's on the page.

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, The New York Times Magazine's annual Music Issue will hit newsstands with Google Lens interactive content. Readers will be able to point their phones at the page to reveal videos, animations, and in-depth digital content using Lens. For example, using Lens on the cover will give you more information on how it was designed.

Besides getting more information on articles in the magazine, Google Lens will allow you to digitally save or share articles. Additionally, readers will also be able to access a playlist featuring the magazine's "25 Songs That Matter Now."

This isn't the first time The New York Times and Google have collaborated using Lens. In 2019, the two teamed up for some interactive content for the launch of season 3 of Stranger Things with a series of ads using AR.

Besides making publications more interactive, Google has also been finding ways to make Lens more helpful in our day to day lives. Most recently, it added the ability for Lens to scan menus in restaurants using Google Maps and show you which are the most popular dishes with photos and reviews.

