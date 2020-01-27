Google is killing off App Maker, its low-code, drag and drop app creation tool for businesses. The firm made this announcement in a G Suite post this week, alongside a timeline for the service shut down.

Google isn't leaving stalwarts, no matter how few, high and dry. The firm is pointing users at various replacements depending on what they used App Maker for.

For data collection, Google Forms is what you should be looking at. For business process automation, Google says users should take a look at AppSheet. For enterprise app development needs, Google points out App Engine for building and deploying Google Cloud Platform services.

It's unclear if most organizations had already migrated to these alternative solutions before Google announced the shutdown, but it seems likely.

