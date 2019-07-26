Google today announced that it is partnering with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to give 100,000 Home Minis to people with paralysis as well as their caregivers in celebration of the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act this year. The small yet mighty Google Home Mini can prove to be of immense help to people with paralysis, allowing them to get things done more independently and also have a little fun with it.

Garrison Redd, who has been living with paralysis for nearly two decades now, was among the first people who received a Home Mini when Google Nest and the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation launched a project aiming to understand how technology can help improve the lives of people living with paralysis.

Redd shed light on some of the biggest challenges that he faced at home and outside in a guest post: