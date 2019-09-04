What you need to know
- Google Assistant is getting its very own Driving Mode.
- The newest version of Android Auto is rolling out in stages to automobile head units.
- A form of Android Auto is built into phones running Android 10.
Google is continuing to refine the driving experience for both Android Auto on in-car head units and while using an Android phone. Phones will get the Google Assistant Driving Mode set to roll out this summer (which is quickly winding down), and the car update should be rolling out in the coming weeks.
Announced back at I/O, Google Assistant will be gaining a Driving Mode, and in turn, replacing the standalone Android Auto phone app. However, if you prefer a dedicated app for Android Auto, then you might still be in luck. Android Police found a Google support page that Android Auto is built into Android 10 and won't require a specific app. To access it, all you need to do is connect your device to the car. The support page adds:
In the coming weeks, we'll be publishing a separate app called "Android Auto for Phone Screens" in the Play Store. You can download this app to continue using the phone screen version of Android Auto. More information is coming soon.
Unfortunately, it's not clear how Android Auto for Phone Screens will fully work or how it will look. Hopefully, it can be something that is more in tandem with the redesign of Android Auto for cars to find some consistency across the product.
