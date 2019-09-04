Google is continuing to refine the driving experience for both Android Auto on in-car head units and while using an Android phone. Phones will get the Google Assistant Driving Mode set to roll out this summer (which is quickly winding down), and the car update should be rolling out in the coming weeks.

Announced back at I/O, Google Assistant will be gaining a Driving Mode, and in turn, replacing the standalone Android Auto phone app. However, if you prefer a dedicated app for Android Auto, then you might still be in luck. Android Police found a Google support page that Android Auto is built into Android 10 and won't require a specific app. To access it, all you need to do is connect your device to the car. The support page adds: