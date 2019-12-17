What you need to know
- Google has announced a new freebie for Stadia Founders.
- If you bought the Stadia Founder's Edition bundle, you can now redeem an extra Stadia Buddy Pass.
- You can share your extra Buddy Pass by opening the Stadia app and tapping the envelope icon in the top-left.
Just in time for the holidays, Google has announced that it is giving away an extra Buddy Pass to all Stadia "Founders." Stadia Founder's Edition owners can share the Buddy Pass with a friend or family member, allowing them to join Stadia and enjoy a 3-month trial of Stadia Pro subscription.
If you have purchased the Stadia Founder's Edition bundle, you will need to look for the envelope icon in the Stadia app. Once you see the icon, you can send your Buddy Pass to a friend or family member from the Stadia app. Simply tap on the envelope icon and then use the "Send your Buddy Pass" button.
Once the Buddy Pass has been sent, the recipient will need to install the Stadia app from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store and enter the access code to create an account and activate free three months of Stadia Pro subscription. After activating Stadia Pro, you can add your buddy as a friend on Stadia and start playing Destiny 2: The Collection. Apart from Destiny 2: The Collection, Stadia Pro subscription also includes access to three other free games: Samurai Showdown, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and Farming Simulator 19: Platinum Edition.
Google's game streaming service is currently available in 14 countries around the world: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the United States.
